How Much Pasta Do Italians Actually Eat?

Italy is rightly known throughout the world as the epicenter of pasta and a glorious pasta culture. Whether or not Italians invented pasta is still up for debate, but everyone agrees that Italians make the best pasta in the world. But how much pasta do Italians actually eat — just how big is pasta in Italy? The short answer is: very, very big — but also smaller than you'd think.

What do we mean by that? First, the numbers. Italians consume an average of 23 kilograms of pasta a year, a little over 50 pounds. In a formal meal, pasta is considered part of the first course (soup, polenta and rice are other options), with a protein and side dish to follow, so pasta is not usually considered the meal's main event, even if visitors to Italy often consider it the main attraction.

While modern Italians don't always follow formal meal structures, most do eat pasta most days of the week, even if they're not eating several courses.

In this sense, pasta is very big in Italy indeed. That might sound boring to Americans — pasta every day? But it's a testament to the incredible quality of Italian pasta and the creativity of chefs that it doesn't get old. Italians know how to level up their pasta game, whether that's knowing how to eat spaghetti properly, or figuring out the golden ratio of sauce to pasta.