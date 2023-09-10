For The Perfect Bite Every Time, There's A Right Way To Cut Pancakes

When it comes to breakfast, are you on team savory or sweet? If you prefer breakfast on the sweeter side, you probably know the joy of digging into a stack of piping hot, buttery, syrup-covered pancakes. Whether you upgrade a boxed pancake mix or make pancakes from scratch, there are countless ways to customize pancakes to suit your tastes. While there are many right ways to make pancakes, there is also a correct way to eat them. Unless you're eating teeny silver-dollar pancakes, you'll need to learn the proper pancake-cutting technique before digging into your stack.

Many people have their own methods: Some prefer cutting one slice from a pancake at a time, while others dig right in and crisscross through the entire stack. However, the ideal way involves cutting your pancakes into quarter sections and then cutting each quarter section in half again. This method does take more time upfront, but the result is worth the extra effort. The reasoning behind making precise cuts is to ensure the maple syrup can evenly permeate all the layers and sink into every nook and cranny. Plus, after you cut a stack of pancakes this way, every bite will be the same size for uniform eating.