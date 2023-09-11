The Case For McDonald's Big Breakfast

Few rituals are more sacred than lazily grabbing a McDonald's breakfast on a Sunday morning when you just can't be bothered to do anything, but you're still hungry anyway. Many delicious options abound on the McDonald's breakfast menu, but for many who are only interested in driving through and finishing their food in the car, sandwiches, burritos, and hashbrowns are the most appealing options. So where does that leave the Big Breakfast? While it ranks highly amongst fans of McDonald's breakfast items, it does fall behind in the convenience factor because it requires a knife, fork, and table to enjoy it properly.

However, there is a compelling case to be made for why the Big Breakfast is the best thing you can order at McDonald's in the morning. It can be argued that the Big Breakfast provides the best bang for your buck compared to everything else. Admittedly, those buying from McDonald's are saving money in general anyway, thanks to how expensive everything else is, but knowing that you're saving even more with a restaurant menu hack is like the cherry on top of the Shamrock Shake.