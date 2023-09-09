Beloved Grocery Store Items You Can't Buy Anymore

Once upon a time, not so long ago, Mars coated some granola in chocolate and christened the new product a Kudos bar. They were marketed as a healthier candy bar, though just how "healthy" they were was up for debate. However, while these treats were nutritionally dubious, fans have fond memories of their sweet flavor.

Depending on how old you are, you may remember this product in one of two of its major life cycles. These treats debuted in the 1980s in three flavors: nutty fudge, chocolate chip, and peanut butter. However, Kudos bars got a makeover in 2011 when their thick chocolate coating was replaced with a light chocolate drizzle. At that same time, Mars also started to sell versions of the treat that were infused with popular candies. So if you once swore you ate a chocolate granola bar with M&Ms inside of it, trust us, it wasn't a fever dream — just a Kudos bar.

But alas, as with many other delicious treats, Kudos' life was cut tragically short in 2017. The company never explicitly spilled the chocolate-covered beans on why they ended Kudos bars' run. However, it's generally theorized that the public fell out of love with fake health snacks and started buying actual good-for-you food. As a result, Kudos Bars' sales likely suffered and so, with tears in its eyes, Mars killed them off.