The $170 Pho That's Flooded With Luxurious Meats

Pho: a bowl of noodles and broth that can purge your soul of ailments. It's comfort incarnate that grows on you with every slurp. The harmony of flavors and its versatility have contributed to the popularity of the Vietnamese dish, but the affordability factor is the real cherry on top.

With prices generally lower than $10 in the U.S. and often less than $3 in Vietnam, pho is as wallet-friendly as comfort foods can get. Well, that is unless you order the special pho at the Oriental Pearl restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It will set you back a whopping $170 a bowl, which is equivalent to 4.1 million Vietnamese dong.

Located at the highest luxury hotel in Vietnam, the Vinpearl Landmark 81, The Oriental Pearl is one of the finest restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City. The restaurant's special $170 pho successfully dethroned Anan Saigon's exquisite $100 pho, which was easily one of the most expensive bowls of pho in the country. The hefty price tag is justified by the high-quality ingredients that are used to prepare the dish.