What Max The Meat Guy Recommends You Grill For Guests - Exclusive

If you've decided to follow Max Greb's advice and cook up some beef back ribs or beef plate ribs in the near future — but you're struggling to decide what exactly you'll serve them with — consider taking another page out of Greb's playbook and grilling up some veggies.

"People tend to shy away from vegetables, either because they've had bad experiences with them or because they assume they have to be bland. I am literally called the Meat Guy, but I do enjoy a good vegetable if it's done right, and it's actually very simple to make vegetables not boring on the grill," he said. He recommended letting veggies sit in a simple marinade of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and McCormick Grill Mates Garlic & Crushed Herbs before grilling — ideally for a few hours, but even a few minutes will work if you're short on time.

He also noted that he's personally been grilling a lot of corn this summer, which is as easy as throwing corn — still in the husk — on the barbecue while you're working on your other items. The corn steams itself and develops a smoky flavor that's complemented by a little bit of butter, salt, and pepper. Serve it with your beef ribs, and you're sure to impress at your next cookout!

Keep an eye out for more from Max the Meat Guy on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.