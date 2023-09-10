The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Roasting Nuts In The Oven

Nuts are nearly perfect. They are small, easy to eat with your hands, satisfying, and flavorful. Even better, nuts contain healthy fats, fiber, protein, nutrients, and antioxidants. When consumed in moderation, nuts can offer beneficial effects, such as lowering cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

It's hard to improve upon the taste and texture of these natural wonders, but it is not impossible. Roasting nuts creates an irresistible aroma while enhancing the flavor and adding crunch. However, if you do not roast nuts properly, they can burn. If this happens, not only will they taste bad, but you could encourage the formation of harmful free radicals that can damage your cells. Therefore, it's very important to learn how to roast nuts properly.

The secret is keeping the temperature down. Low and slow is the more flavorful and safer option. The highest temperature you should ever roast nuts is a gentle 300 degrees Fahrenheit. As long as you stay at or below this threshold, you can prevent your nuts from cooking on the outside before they warm on the inside. This means no burning and helps keep the nuts a healthier food option.