Coat Cake Pans With Sugar To Get A Sweet, Caramelized Crust

In the culinary world, contrasting flavors and textures can turn an average meal into something with extra depth and complexity. Sweet with salty, chilled with warm, creamy with crunchy: These combinations can make for a truly out-of-this-world dish. In cake-baking, introducing a subtly crispy element to all the moistness is a sweetly surprising twist, and it's easy enough to achieve with the magic of a sugary crust.

Out of all the things you never thought to caramelize but should, the icing on your cake might be a delicious option that you've overlooked. While this method doesn't fully caramelize the sugar into a syrupy spread, it does toast the sugar just enough to create a thin, crackly outer layer that's simple to achieve with just a few basic ingredients.

One straightforward approach is to grease your baking pan as you normally would by using cooking spray or vegetable oil. If using butter, you may find that the sugar coating dissolves and won't yield any added texture. Instead of using a light dusting of flour to minimize sticking, add a generous spoonful of sugar and swirl the pan until it reaches every nook and cranny. While glazing is typically a process that happens once your cake has finished baking, adding a crunchy, sugar-based outer layer to the cake takes care of that step for you. There's also room for experimentation when it comes to this tasty baking tip.