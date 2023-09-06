Mashed Survey Uncovers The Burger Topping Fans Can't Live Without

With the right recipe, practically anything can become a delicious burger topping. But which topping will burger lovers reach for every time? In a survey conducted on YouTube, Mashed asked fans to decide what their very favorite burger topping was. After more than 40,000 votes, we were unsurprised to see which topping won.

With nearly half of the overall vote, cheese is clearly the best topping for burgers. 49% of voters agreed that a burger without cheese just isn't worth enjoying. One survey voter commented, "Cheese can make an okay burger a great burger really quickly." Other users claimed that cheese is what transforms a patty and bun into a "true burger." Making the choice to crown only one burger topping can be difficult, as one voter admitted: "I like all 5 of those things, but if I had to pick the one I wanted most, cheese."

Deciding which cheese to add to your burger isn't always an easy choice. American cheese is widely popular amongst chefs and customers, who love the easy melting and familiar taste. Others opt for a cheese with a more prominent flavor, like sharp cheddar or aged blue cheese. Burrata burgers and mozzarella burgers have become increasingly popular as well. No matter which type you choose, 49% of voters insisted to Mashed that a burger is not complete without cheese.