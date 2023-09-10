What Makes Cookies From Levain Bakery Different

Levain Bakery has made a name for itself nationwide, with many considering their unique chocolate chip cookies to be one of the best versions of one of the best cookies of all time. The famous cookie shop was established in 1995 by Pam Weerecikes and Connie McDonald, who quit their jobs to pursue cookie-making full-time once they realized they had a product worth waiting in a lengthy line for.

So what exactly makes a cookie from Levain Bakery different, and why are people lining up around the block and prepared to pay at least $5 just to get their hands on one? The secret might be the cookie's immense size and contrasting textures. Traditionally, there are two schools of thought amongst cookie lovers, those who enjoy crunchy cookies, and those who prefer a soft, chewy center. Levain has found a way to incorporate both into a single cookie, and the results are massive — literally!

The cookie must weigh in at 6 oz, much larger than the standard 1 oz chocolate chip cookie that most bakeries offer. The exact recipe for how their crunchy-yet-gooey cookie is achieved has remained a secret, which has only heightened their appeal. Many have tried to guess the trick to making extra gooey cookies that don't spread out through the baking process while the edges get nice and crispy, but the true secret has never been revealed.