The Semi-Secret Sauce You Probably Didn't Know Exists At Waffle House

There are few things we love more than a good secret sauce. Asking for an item that isn't on the menu makes us feel powerful, like we know something the rest of the world doesn't. When the sauce tastes good, too? Well, that's just the proverbial icing on the cake — or perhaps, more fittingly — the secret sauce on the hashbrowns. While some secret sauces, like that used on McDonald's Big Mac, are the worst-kept secrets in town, others, like Waffle House's secret sauce, have maintained a distinct air of mystery.

Waffle House's secret sauce is so well hidden, in fact, that you have to ask for it by name. Even then, you might be out of luck, since rumor has it that Waffle House has discontinued the production of its secret sauce. If you're lucky, however, your server might disappear behind the counter and return with a fistful of foil packets. The discreet, black packaging bears the famous Waffle House logo and a friendly written suggestion: "Try it on everything!"

Upon tearing into it, you will quickly learn that the sauce does, indeed, taste good on just about everything. Comparable to a chipotle mayo, the smoky, tangy, and slightly spicy condiment works well with everything from hashbrowns and breakfast sandwiches to chicken and waffles.