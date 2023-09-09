Potatoes Are Your Best Friend When It Comes To Vegan Recipes

If you're a tenured vegan, you might already be privy to this, but it's worth reiterating — potatoes are a vegan's best friend. Although the vegan food market is expanding and it seems like there are more plant-based options in grocery stores and restaurants than ever, crafting tasty, inspired vegan meals can still be tricky sometimes. But as long as you have potatoes in your pantry, you'll never have a sub-par meal. From versatility to nutritional content, satiety, and affordability, potatoes are far more than just an oblong starch with empty calories.

It's not just sweet potatoes that boast health benefits; all forms of potatoes are actually nutrient-dense foods. Potatoes are rich in vitamin C and boast a healthy serving of potassium, and when enjoyed with the skin on, they're a solid source of fiber, which can keep you full and satiated. Potatoes are also a starchy carbohydrate, providing a steady source of energy.

Not only do potatoes themselves come in various varieties like fingerlings, sweet potatoes, and russets, but they're also used in cuisines worldwide, which means there are tons of vegan recipes to explore with potatoes. Of course, the biggest selling point for potatoes is that they're a plant-based comfort food, which means many joyful meals can be made from them.