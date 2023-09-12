Monster-Themed Pizzas Prove Halloween Isn't Just About Candy

Because one day just isn't enough, spooky season enthusiasts have relegated all of October to the celebration of Halloween. While we love a party where the only food being served is a monstrous amount of candy, even the baddest witches need a little more substance to get through 31 days of fright-filled festivities. Luckily, Halloween-themed pizzas exist to keep you both well-fed and festive throughout the wicked weeks of Halloween.

A treat for the eyes and the belly, Halloween-themed pizzas utilize the magic of the season (along with a bunch of yummy toppings) to create a magical meal that is as much fun to make as it is to eat. Like casting a spell, there is no one way to make a Halloween-themed pizza.

Whether you like a family-sized pizza, personal-sized pie, homemade dough, or a premade crust, a Halloween pizza can come in any size or shape. While beginning with raw dough allows more ambitious pizza makers to shape their pies into a ghost or monster's head, a creepy character or bone-chilling scene can also be fashioned on a traditional circular-shaped crust with some strategically placed toppings.