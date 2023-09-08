The Liquor We Hope To See At The New John Wick Hotel Bar

There's a new bar opening up in New York City inspired by The Continental hotel from the "John Wick" film franchise. Not only is this pop-up opening in the same building that serves as the exterior for the famous assassin hotel (82 Beaver Street in the Financial District), but customers will get to order their food and drinks in the same way hotel patrons do in the movies — with gold coins. This bar is a dream come true for "Wick" aficionados and gives them a chance to experience the vibe of the iconic fictional hotel, which will reflect the 1970s style of the upcoming Peacock series, "The Continental: From the World of John Wick."

While there are sure to be some creatively killer (pun intended) options for "John Wick"-themed food and drink on the menu, there's one liquor we all hope will be available, and that's John Wick's favorite drink — Blanton's single barrel bourbon. This whiskey may not have been around in the 1970s, but it is what Wick sips on right after his brutal street brawl with Common's character in "John Wick: Chapter 2," and it therefore deserves a spot on the menu. Not to mention Blanton's is notoriously difficult to come by, so undoubtedly some whisky fans will pay however many gold assassin coins it takes for a chance to taste this white whale of spirits.