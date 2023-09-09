Spice Up Your Cookies And Cream Milkshake With Red Velvet Oreos

With the return of red velvet Oreos for a limited time, the year just got a whole lot sweeter. While you can eat the Oreo variants plain or with a glass of milk, our brains here at Mashed are already whirling with ways we can use the ingredient to elevate our desserts. In the spirit of resurrection, why not use these Oreos to spice up your cookies and cream milkshake and bring back an old Steak 'n Shake limited-time drink?

Red velvet Oreos may have left grocery store shelves in 2020 after being available for six years, but there was still one place where fans could occasionally get their favorite Oreos (or at least a version of them). Steak 'n Shake sold a limited-time Red Velvet Oreo shake. It proved so popular that the chain brought it back several times, including in 2023. However, that menu item appears to be seasonal and features a mixture of plain Oreos with a red velvet cake ice cream. Now, you can have the best of both worlds by putting the red velvet Oreos into the mix for a homemade take on the dessert.

There are actually several ways that you can go about making this shake. It entirely depends on how much you love red velvet. Here's how you can get started.