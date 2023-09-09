Spice Up Your Cookies And Cream Milkshake With Red Velvet Oreos
With the return of red velvet Oreos for a limited time, the year just got a whole lot sweeter. While you can eat the Oreo variants plain or with a glass of milk, our brains here at Mashed are already whirling with ways we can use the ingredient to elevate our desserts. In the spirit of resurrection, why not use these Oreos to spice up your cookies and cream milkshake and bring back an old Steak 'n Shake limited-time drink?
Red velvet Oreos may have left grocery store shelves in 2020 after being available for six years, but there was still one place where fans could occasionally get their favorite Oreos (or at least a version of them). Steak 'n Shake sold a limited-time Red Velvet Oreo shake. It proved so popular that the chain brought it back several times, including in 2023. However, that menu item appears to be seasonal and features a mixture of plain Oreos with a red velvet cake ice cream. Now, you can have the best of both worlds by putting the red velvet Oreos into the mix for a homemade take on the dessert.
There are actually several ways that you can go about making this shake. It entirely depends on how much you love red velvet. Here's how you can get started.
Tips on creating the best red velvet milkshake
For the simplified approach, you'll just be creating a standard cookies and cream milkshake using red velvet Oreos instead of the regular flavor. In a blender, toss in some red velvet Oreos, ice cream, and milk. From there, you will simply blend until it's a semi-fine mixture. If you want bigger pieces of cookie, you may opt to crumble some Oreos and mix them in after the initial blending. If your milkshake turns out to be too runny, it's possible that you used too much milk. Likewise, if your milkshake is too thick, you may have done the opposite. Both should be an easy fix. Just add more ice cream or milk to balance out the ratio.
If your milkshake isn't tasting red velvet enough for your liking, you can jazz up the cookies and cream shake recipe further by incorporating a box of red velvet cake mix into the equation. Just pour in some of the cake mix at the same time you blend the rest of the ingredients, and it should bind well with the ice cream and milk to form a frothy smooth mixture. Now that your shake is finished, top it with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or a crumble of red velvet Oreos to seal the deal.