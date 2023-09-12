Mummy Cupcakes Will Take Your Halloween Party To The Next Level
If you're searching for a dessert to both fright and delight your guests at your next Halloween party, then you consider whipping up a batch of mummy cupcakes. They will have you rocking like the pharaohs of old. Not only are mummy cakes easy to make, but they're also easy to customize, using ingredients you may already have in your pantry.
If you have your heart set on a big pumpkin cake, here's why you should reconsider. Cupcakes are easier to bake and decorate since you don't have to worry about multiple layers of cake. Likewise, they'll be more convenient for a Halloween party since your guests will be able to grab and move around the room without waiting for the cake to be sliced. For mummy cupcakes, you can have a variety of flavors, although chocolate seems to be one of the most popular online. However, you may not want to go with vanilla as your base since you'll likely be using white frosting. The colors should contrast — otherwise your guests may mistake your mummies for ghosts.
The mummy will fit perfectly among your other Halloween decorations, especially since it is an archetype ghoul. Though not quite as memorable as Dracula and Frankenstein, the mummy was one of the original Universal horror monsters. Many people associate it with Halloween, even dressing up like one. Plus, the cupcakes will go perfectly alongside these mummy hot dogs.
Tips and tricks for making the perfect cupcake
While mummies are petrified remains, you don't want your cupcakes to be the same. If the bottoms of your cupcakes are burnt, you can try double-panning (placing a pan inside another pan) to reduce the heat at the bottom. Likewise, consider putting aluminum foil across the tops of your cupcakes to keep them from burning. You may also opt to cook the cupcakes at a lower temperature.
When it comes to frosting, you should let your cupcakes cool first to avoid having melted mummies. As for the frosting itself, it's entirely up to you. Maybe, you want to bake a red velvet mummy with a butter cream frosting. However, you'll have to make a choice between frosting and fondant when deciding what to layer on top of your cupcakes. Although fondant does a better job of creating a convincing mummy wrap thanks to its moldability, the frosting will probably be more of a hit with your party guests, as it generally tastes better. Still, the decision is up to you.
The eyes are also up to you as well. You can always use a piece of fondant to create them or why not try M&Ms and Skittles for an extra bit of flavor?