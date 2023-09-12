Mummy Cupcakes Will Take Your Halloween Party To The Next Level

If you're searching for a dessert to both fright and delight your guests at your next Halloween party, then you consider whipping up a batch of mummy cupcakes. They will have you rocking like the pharaohs of old. Not only are mummy cakes easy to make, but they're also easy to customize, using ingredients you may already have in your pantry.

If you have your heart set on a big pumpkin cake, here's why you should reconsider. Cupcakes are easier to bake and decorate since you don't have to worry about multiple layers of cake. Likewise, they'll be more convenient for a Halloween party since your guests will be able to grab and move around the room without waiting for the cake to be sliced. For mummy cupcakes, you can have a variety of flavors, although chocolate seems to be one of the most popular online. However, you may not want to go with vanilla as your base since you'll likely be using white frosting. The colors should contrast — otherwise your guests may mistake your mummies for ghosts.

The mummy will fit perfectly among your other Halloween decorations, especially since it is an archetype ghoul. Though not quite as memorable as Dracula and Frankenstein, the mummy was one of the original Universal horror monsters. Many people associate it with Halloween, even dressing up like one. Plus, the cupcakes will go perfectly alongside these mummy hot dogs.