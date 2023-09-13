The Aldi Stuffed Grape Leaves That We'd Eat Straight Out Of The Can

Aldi isn't the only place where you can find stuffed grape leaves here in the United States, of course. You can order the delicacy from the comfort of your own home on Amazon. Likewise, Trader Joe's also sells its own version of the dolma, which some shoppers actually prefer. As one person wrote on Reddit, "[Aldi's] seemed mushy to me. I love the Trader Joe's ones, and was kind of disappointed."

However, Aldi's version still has plenty of fans as well with some questioning how they can get their hands on the food item. For instance, one person on Reddit commented, "Boyfriend brought home 12.....he bought half of what they had at the store." Another shopper questioned why the store didn't opt to call the dish by its classic name, writing, "I'm just imagining that the designers who create the packaging/names are so used to avoiding brand names that they instinctively avoided it."

If you're not a fan of the canned variety or can't find them at your local Aldi (since we know supplies can be limited), try fixing dolma yourself at home and swap things up. Add lamb or ground beef, mint, or garlic. There are several ways to customize the dish to your liking.