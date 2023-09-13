Polish Egg Salad Puts The Spotlight On Cream Cheese

If your aversion to mayonnaise makes you steer clear of egg salad, or you're an avid fan looking for a new twist on your favorite side dish, there's an alternative that you need on your radar: Polish egg salad. Even if you haven't heard of it before, you probably won't be surprised to find out that this dish is popular in Poland. Polish egg salad isn't too different than the egg salad you're likely used to, but there's one simple distinction. Egg salad is typically a pretty mayo-heavy dish, but in Polish egg salad, the mayonnaise is swapped out for cream cheese.

It's easy to imagine how replacing mayo with cream cheese might change egg salad. This version of the dish is a bit heavier and plenty creamier. Still, the cream cheese-y texture of Polish egg salad makes it ideal for a sandwich or on top of toast or bagels. In addition to the usual egg salad staples, there are plenty of ingredients that are commonly added to Polish egg salad for a little extra twist. This includes chives, onions, chopped pickles, parsley, dill, and even meats like ham or bacon. It's also common for more vegetables to be mixed in — carrots, potatoes, peas, and even apples — borrowing some DNA from the also popular Polish vegetable salad.