What You Should Always Keep In Mind When Microwaving Paper Towels

Paper towels can provide much-needed cover and protection when heating foods in the microwave. They can prevent potential splatter from exploding food and offer a security blanket to snugly wrap a loaded breakfast biscuit so it doesn't spill out during the cooking process. Paper towels even help keep steam in so that microwaved hot dogs and other items warm more evenly and retain moisture.

But if you're going to employ paper towels in the microwaving process, there is a best practice approach you should always bear in mind. While most paper towels are microwave-safe, manufacturers recommend heating your food at shorter time intervals if you are using them. The purpose isn't just to ensure that the paper towel continues to hold up well as it heats. As it turns out, if paper towels are nuked in the microwave for several minutes or more, they can catch fire and ruin more than just your meal.