Ronald McDonald's Shoes Are Clownishly Large

You've probably heard of "clown feet," so it's no surprise that one famous clown — Ronald McDonald — wears some particularly massive shoes. Called "the world's newest, silliest, hamburger-eating-est clown" in the 1963 McDonald's commercial that first introduced him, Ronald has remained steadfast in his hamburger-fueled mission for the past 60 years. In that time, many McDonald's mascots have come and gone, from Captain Crook to the Fry Kids. But like a circus-bound anchor keeping us all affixed to the nostalgia of our first Happy Meal toy or that irreplaceable taste of a flimsy fry, Ronald McDonald is the famous fast-food chain's persisting mascot. In fact, he might be the most famous mascot ever.

Most of us are so used to Ronald's familiar face and iconic ensemble that we've likely never really questioned it. We don't question why he wears a candy cane-like shirt and pants under his yellow jumpsuit or why he's a clown. And considering what we've accepted, we've almost surely never questioned his shoe size. Luckily, McDonald's went ahead and announced it before anyone ever asked. In 2017, the Facebook page for McDonald's Las Vegas posted an image of Ronald McDonald's shoes with a rather surprising caption. "Did you know Ronald McDonald's shoe size is 29EEE?" it read, adding, "Or as Ronald likes to say, 'extra long x extra wide x extra red!'" Interestingly, a tweet courtesy of Mental Floss made the same statement back in 2012.