What Happens When You Send Chick-Fil-A A Wedding Invitation?

Fans' love for their favorite fast food chains runs deep. Some people even get married in popular chain restaurants like Taco Bell, Denny's, and Burger King. But if you already found your venue and want to include your go-to fast food joint in your wedding, you can try sending out your wedding invitations. While it's almost guaranteed you won't have employees showing up to your reception without an RSVP, you might get lucky and receive some fun responses. One couple sent their wedding invite to Chick-fil-A and received an adorable box of goodies that included two insulated cups, some wearable swag, keychains, and passes for free food. Others have shared the goodies they received on TikTok, including totes with Chick-fil-A's signature food items on it, socks, and the iconic stuffed cow mascot begging customers to "eat more chicken."

A Canadian couple from Calgary, Alberta sent Chick-fil-A an invite after hearing they would be getting a new store in their hometown, and the chicken chain did not disappoint with the pre-wedding gifts. Excited commenters shared ideas on how to use the swag on the couple's big day, such as wearing socks. Some fans have received less than the box of merch seen on TikTok. One user alleged, "Bro ... I got a congrats card that wasn't even signed." In fact, not all couples have gotten a response from Chick-fil-A at all.