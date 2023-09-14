Costco In Spain Is Absolutely Stacked In The Ham Department

Internationally, not all Costcos are created equally. Like any global chain, Costco caters to local demographics. In Spain, the population has an overwhelming appetite for ham. That shouldn't come as a shock since Spain is known as the world's ham capital. The nation is particularly celebrated for jamón Iberico. So it makes all of the sense in the world that Costcos in Spain keep plenty of ham options in stock.

In a TikTok video, one Costco shopper shows off the prized jamon Iberico ham and states that they've seen them in "every single grocery store [they've] been to" in Spain. But that isn't where the ham inventory stops. They go on to show a display of pork products, saying, "Is it a Spanish grocery store if there isn't jamón and chorizo?" Another TikTok video showcases the hanging jamón Iberico hams, as well as a gift set that comes in a wooden box that could be the fanciest thing we've ever seen in a Costco. Spanish Costcos don't just keep the usual pork ribs and cold cuts that we are used to in the US.