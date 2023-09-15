Costco's In-Store Coffee Grinders You Probably Missed While Shopping

Thankfully, Costco's coffee bean grinders are straightforward to use. After you've located them (often by the exit or food court), open your bag of whole beans and pour it into the top of the machine. Make a selection for the best grind size for how you make your coffee, then place the empty bag under the spout to catch the grinds, and press start.

While convenient, using Costco's in-store coffee bean grinders also comes with a few minor disadvantages. Remember that you're not the only person using these machines. Customers put many types of beans, some flavored, through the grinders and residual grinds may end up in your bag. You're also not the one cleaning the machine so you're taking a leap of faith it's been cleaned recently and thoroughly. Most importantly, Costco sells big bags of beans. By using their in-store grinder, you are committing to grinding the whole bag at once and the freshness of the beans starts fading once they are ground.

To maximize the freshness of your freshly ground Costco coffee, check the roast date. The more recently roasted the beans are, the better. Next, invest in an air-tight container for your coffee grinds. Finally, try your best to use up all the grinds within around 2 weeks before the flavor starts to fade.