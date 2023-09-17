Meatloaf-Style Spaghetti Recipe

Get ready to indulge in a comforting and satisfying meal that brings together the best of two classic favorites: meatloaf and spaghetti! Recipe developer Christina Musgrave's meatloaf-style spaghetti recipe is a delightful fusion that blends these beloved staples into one.

This hearty dish combines the rich and savory essence of traditional meatloaf with the beloved simplicity of spaghetti, creating a culinary masterpiece that's perfect for both family dinners and special occasions. Musgrave tells us, "This is great for an easy weeknight dinner or even for meal prepping lunch." Because leftovers keep well, this dish makes for an excellent recipe to whip up on a weekend and store in ready-to-reheat containers in the fridge all week.

Whether you're a fan of meatloaf, pasta, or just good food in general, this recipe is sure to become a favorite addition to your culinary repertoire. So, let's dive in and learn how to craft this mouthwatering masterpiece that will have everyone at your table asking for seconds.