Meatloaf-Style Spaghetti Recipe
Get ready to indulge in a comforting and satisfying meal that brings together the best of two classic favorites: meatloaf and spaghetti! Recipe developer Christina Musgrave's meatloaf-style spaghetti recipe is a delightful fusion that blends these beloved staples into one.
This hearty dish combines the rich and savory essence of traditional meatloaf with the beloved simplicity of spaghetti, creating a culinary masterpiece that's perfect for both family dinners and special occasions. Musgrave tells us, "This is great for an easy weeknight dinner or even for meal prepping lunch." Because leftovers keep well, this dish makes for an excellent recipe to whip up on a weekend and store in ready-to-reheat containers in the fridge all week.
Whether you're a fan of meatloaf, pasta, or just good food in general, this recipe is sure to become a favorite addition to your culinary repertoire. So, let's dive in and learn how to craft this mouthwatering masterpiece that will have everyone at your table asking for seconds.
Gather your meatloaf-style spaghetti ingredients
To make this meatloaf-style spaghetti, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, white onion, ground beef, salt, pepper, and spaghetti. Then, what truly makes this recipe meatloaf-style are the remaining ingredients of Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs, ketchup, and tomato sauce.
Are you trying to eat more plant based? Don't worry: Musgrave assures that "you can use plant-based meat in this recipe."
Sauté the onion and ground beef
Start by sautéing the onion in a skillet greased with olive oil and set over medium heat. Once the onions cook down and become translucent, add in the ground beef, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Stir these ingredients together and break up the beef with a wooden spoon, cooking for 5 minutes.
We could likely all use some more produce in our diets. On that note, you may also be inclined to incorporate some extra veggies to this dish. As Musgrave says, "This is versatile, so you can add veggies like mushrooms, spinach, or peppers to the sauce for extra nutrition."
Finish up the meat sauce
Next, add the breadcrumbs, ketchup, and tomato sauce to the pan. Stir the ingredients well and bring the heat to a simmer, allowing the meat sauce to bubble gently for 20 minutes.
Breadcrumbs act as a binder in meatloaf, helping to hold the mixture together. In this meatloaf-inspired sauce, the breadcrumbs act as a thickening agent, absorbing moisture from the sauce and softening to make it creamier.
Cook the spaghetti and serve it with the sauce
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Then, add the pasta and cook it according to the package directions. Lastly, drain the spaghetti, plate it up, and top it with the meat sauce before serving.
Since this meal is hearty on its own, it pairs perfectly with dishes that are fairly simple and light, such as roasted veggies or homemade Caesar salad. Musgrave adds, "I like serving this with garlic bread and an Italian salad." While we doubt you'll have any leftovers, should you have some remaining, Musgrave advises, "Leftovers are best refrigerated in an airtight container for 3-5 days. You can microwave or use a pan to reheat."
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ white onion, diced
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 2 cups tomato sauce
- 1 pound spaghetti
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large pan. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes until translucent.
- Add the ground beef, salt, black pepper, and Italian seasoning to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes, breaking apart the beef with a wooden spoon.
- Add the breadcrumbs, ketchup, and tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low. Let cook for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente, or about 8 minutes.
- Top spaghetti with meat sauce, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|437
|Total Fat
|16.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|40.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|53.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|465.8 mg
|Protein
|18.9 g