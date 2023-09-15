Semolina Is The Ingredient That Will Give Your Pizza That Desired Crunch

Making pizza at home can be a truly rewarding experience. Every part of the process sparks joy: from making your own sourdough pizza dough to sourcing the best canned San Marzano tomatoes for your sauce to watching as the dough puffs up into a gloriously pillowy crust. But what a disappointment when you pull the pizza out and the crust is floury, pale, and decidedly un-crunchy. It's not you, it's your oven. Homemade pizza doesn't get as crunchy as it does at your favorite Neapolitan place because our ovens just don't get hot enough. The oven in your kitchen probably tops out at 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while a wood-fired pizza oven can easily reach temperatures of up to 1000 degrees. This heat is what crisps up the pizza crust. But we can achieve crunchy crusts at home with semolina flour.

Semolina flour, made from durum wheat, is more coarse than regular flour – it'll feel like small sand granules when you rub it between your fingers. It can withstand the high temperatures of a pizza oven meaning it won't burn like other flours, so it'll give your crust a crunchy texture without the bitterness of burnt flour. Using your favorite pizza dough, sprinkle your work surface with semolina — a light dusting is all you need, if you use too much your pizza will be grainy. As a bonus, semolina flour is also useful for getting the pizza onto the peel without sticking during transfer into the oven.