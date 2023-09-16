The Hack For Eating Bagged Salad That Requires (Almost) No Dishes

When life becomes a little hectic, healthy eating habits are often first to fall by the wayside. Rather than spending precious time in the kitchen, many of us count on drive-thrus and microwavable meals to help us cut down on cooking and clean-up time. For busy people who refuse to forfeit their daily dose of greens in the name of productivity, bagged salad kits have become something of a secret weapon.

Typically containing an assortment of chopped greens and veggies, a generous serving of salad dressing, and toppings — which can include everything from nuts and seeds to cheese, dehydrated fruit, croutons, and grains — bagged salad kits come with everything you need for a restaurant-style salad experience without the need for excessive shopping and chopping. Thanks to a pro-tip from TikToker and professional food taste tester Jordan Myrick, a bagged salad can even be eaten without dirtying a single dish, cutting out clean-up time almost entirely. In a TikTok that has amassed 1.5 million views, Myrick explains that rather than transferring the contents of the bagged salad to a bowl, the entire ensemble can be mixed together and eaten without ever leaving the bag in which it came.