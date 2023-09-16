Why Consumers Should Be More Worried About Food Trucks

Food trucks have become extremely popular in recent years, allowing hungry customers to enjoy a quick and delicious meal from a parking lot or even the side of the road without the fuss of scoring a reservation. But when you enjoy delicious street food, there is always a risk of getting sick. Many consumers find themselves increasingly suspicious of food truck food safety, more so than brick-and-mortar restaurants, and with good reason. The food may smell delicious as they fire up the grill, but how clean can a truck actually be when you take into consideration the limited space, the outdoor elements, and the intense working conditions inside a food truck kitchen?

There are tons of food safety regulations that food trucks must pass in order to serve customers. The Los Angeles Times analyzed LA public health data and found that 27% of operating food trucks in Los Angeles alone had less than an A grade for food safety and cleanliness. Just like any restaurant, if you don't see the food grade displayed on the truck, chances are they don't want you to see it. You're better off trying your luck at a food truck that proudly promotes its A rating. It is also hard for chefs to keep track of cross-contamination with a limited space for food storage and preparation, and limited time to clean equipment between each usage. Because of this, consumers with food allergies are not always guaranteed a safe meal.