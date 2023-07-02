Tips And Tricks For Eating Street Food Without Getting Sick

Whether you're keen on trying the food truck that started parking near your office, you're excited about sampling the food carts at the local fair, or you're about to take a trip to Asia, and you want to test-drive a few of the treats offered by street vendors, food safety has likely crossed your mind. While street food vendors may not all be held to the same rigorous food safety standards as brick-and-mortar restaurants in the United States (particularly if you're traveling overseas), that doesn't mean street food isn't safe. In fact, most street food is both delicious and safe to consume.

That said, it's worth exercising caution when you're unsure whether food vendors follow guidelines regarding refrigeration, food handling, or proper cooking temperatures. While there's never a complete guarantee you'll be able to eat at a restaurant (street food or otherwise) without picking up a foodborne illness, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of getting sick.