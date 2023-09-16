Wow Halloween Party Guests With 'Bloody' Vampire Poke Cake

While there is a surplus of spooky Halloween recipes out there with designs that are more on the nose, there is one easy-to-make cake that will lend a more subtle touch of creepiness to your Halloween party's dessert game. The poke cake has been around since the '70s, characterized by poking holes in it after baking and pouring liquid Jell-O over it so the flavor seeps into the holes. It started appearing in cookbooks and ads once the Jell-O craze of previous decades was beginning to die down as a way to reignite interest in the gelatinous treat. Modern poke cakes, however, have a lot more creativity infused into them, making them the perfect simple bakes for those who love a bit of gory Halloween party fun.

Sure, you're poking the cake yourself, but who's to say that "poke" doesn't mean a vampire's bloody bite? The goal when making a poke cake is to let your sweet, colorful topping of choice ooze steadily into the holes you've created, which is the secret to great flavor distribution and extra moisture. Since we want the "blood" to be visible, the best way to achieve this effect is by baking a vanilla or lemon sponge cake and topping it with vanilla frosting or Cool Whip. This combo is the perfect canvas for blood splatters galore, inside and out. It doesn't have to be a basic-tasting cake either, and you can upgrade the ingredients so it turns out tasting rich with flavor.