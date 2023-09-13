From Napoleon To Costco: How Rotisserie Chicken Became So Popular

Is there a more glorious sight than spinning meat roasted over an open fire? Today, the simple rotisserie chicken can be found in just about every supermarket chain in the United States. It's an incredibly popular option meant to be picked up as a quick, easy, and delicious meal. Costco alone sold 117 million of its signature rotisserie chickens in 2022, so it's safe to say rotisserie chickens have become a staple of the American appetite.

But what you probably didn't know was that this spinning roasted chicken has had a pretty wild journey throughout history, from becoming a medieval delicacy to being Napoleon's favorite food, to finally making its way into American supermarkets.

No matter the period, one thing is certain: just about everyone enjoys digging into the crispy skin and succulent meat of a rotisserie chicken. Grab a napkin as we jump into the juicy history of the rotisserie chicken.