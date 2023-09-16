Why Adding Dried Fruit To Your Meatballs Can Create A Better Texture

Life is too short to eat boring meatballs. If you're tired of the same old textures and flavors time after time, consider this your sign to try something new. Change up your meatball recipe using one unusual ingredient — dried fruit.

Your typical meatball formula involves ground meat, breadcrumbs, salt, and egg. From there, seasoning is up to the chef, as is the method of cooking the meatballs. Some cooks swear by baking them, others fry them, and some boil them. Because this dish is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure, it's easy to fall into the trap of making dry, bland meatballs. If your meat is too lean, for example, you can forget about achieving a juicy meatball, or if you cook the meatballs too long, they're doomed to dryness. To change up your meatballs, take a cue from Persian cuisine by adding a sweet and chewy bite to your recipe.