The Buttery Secret Ingredient That Can Elevate The Blandest Instant Oatmeal

Oatmeal makes for a healthy, hearty, pretty darn delicious breakfast. It's versatile and full of fiber and healthy whole grains to help keep us full in between meals. Oats have a neutral taste, so it's easy for even skilled chefs to end up with a bland pot of oatmeal without proper seasoning. Fortunately, one common kitchen ingredient can liven up your oatmeal — and you don't need to put in extra elbow grease. We're talking about butter.

Adding butter to oatmeal lends a rich flavor profile that can bind to additional seasonings — sweet or savory — to enhance their flavor. Since oats are naturally dry and granular, even when cooked down, they might not boast the soft, tender texture you want for a high-quality batch. However, including some butter in your oatmeal recipe is one surefire way to achieve a noticeably smooth, thick, and creamy texture.

You don't have to stick with plain butter, either. For example, if you're making savory oatmeal, consider using garlic or herb-infused butter to liven up the dish with aromatics. If you're making sweet oats, combine butter and cinnamon or use toasty brown butter to bring a nutty, caramelized essence to your bowl.