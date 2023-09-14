Scandals That Shook Dollar Store Aisles

Dollar stores have always been a popular choice for low-income shoppers, but recently, these ultra-budget chains have become a far larger part of the grocery landscape. Three dollar chains in particular — Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar General — have grown faster than nearly any other retailers in the U.S., opening thousands of new locations over the last couple of years. That's good news for underserved communities, right? Perhaps not.

While offering name-brand products for a value price sounds consumer-friendly on paper, these chains have a history rife with scandals. From countless safety violations to concerning levels of hazardous materials in their products to associations with particularly unsettling public health and social trends, dollar store chains may not be as helpful as they look. Whether dollar stores are truly a blight on poor communities or merely a symptom of a larger issue, there is no denying the sheer volume of bad situations they've been connected with. Maybe they're not bad places to grab a pair of sunglasses or a quick snack all the time, but regardless, we must address some of the most shocking scandals that have plagued the dollar store industry.