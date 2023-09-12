Why You (Eventually) Won't Be Able To Fill Your Own Soda At McDonald's

Robot employees, food conveyor belts, data-driven meal choices with decision logic technology ... Things are changing fast at McDonald's. Some changes are brought on by evolving technology while others are a result of ever-changing consumer behavior. The fast-food chain is about to discontinue something else that will break many hearts — the self-serving soda machines will slowly be scrapped, just like the PlayPlace. No more getting creative with your soda combinations.

In the next decade, McDonald's soda stations will be completely scrapped from its U.S. locations. The good news is that customers will still be able to get refills, but they will have to ask the servers to do so. Instead of being handed an empty cup, you will be handed out the soda of choice. According to the company, the decision was driven by their commitment to maintaining consistency in customer as well as staff experience throughout all locations. If everything goes according to plan, your experience across drive-thru locations, kiosks, restaurants, and delivery service McDelivery will be exactly the same.

Since the pandemic, the number of customers dining inside McDonald's has decreased. McDonald's has a decreased need for soda machines since more and more customers are switching to delivery apps and prefer drive-thrus over dining in restaurants.