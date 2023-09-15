Marinara Vs. Alfredo Sauce: Everything You Need To Know

The idea of a sauce war may not have occurred to most people, but when the chips are down and a choice is forced, the decision between marinara and Alfredo is usually pretty clear. How could these two recipes be compared? There's no real overlap among ingredients or preparation methods, and marinara has been on Italian tables for over 500 years, while Alfredo is a 20th-century invention. The only aspects marinara and Alfredo have in common is that they're both Italian and used to dress pasta dishes. Other than that, each tends to stay in its culinary lane.

Considering both sauces are popular choices that inspire loyalty from their respective fans, we thought a breakdown of what makes each one special was in order. Beyond the obvious differences, there are some significant distinctions that put each recipe in a class of its own. You'll find some savory and surprising facts among the meatier bits of the sauce talk. Whether the information inspires you to take your own homemade sauces for a test spin or merely lends insight for ordering at your favorite restaurants, here's the story that is sure to stir the pot.