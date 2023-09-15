False Facts About Electrolytes You Thought Were True

Everybody knows that sports drinks replenish the electrolytes your body needs. Or do they? The answer is complicated because most people believe inaccurate rumors about electrolytes, including what they are and how they work. This confusion is partly caused by misleading advertising from sports drink manufacturers but also because people don't understand how electrolytes impact your health.

Electrolytes are necessary for your body, that is true, but you may believe some inaccurate rumors about them. For example, you might think only elite athletes and marathon runners need to replenish their electrolytes. There are also a lot of myths about how to have the proper balance of electrolytes, the health conditions they cause, and what you can do about them. When it comes to health, you can be misled, but once you understand the science, it's easy to separate fact from fiction.

We'll debunk the myths you have heard about electrolytes, including what it means when a drink contains them, and give you the skinny to ensure you're getting the right amount of electrolytes to support your health — whether or not you're athletic!