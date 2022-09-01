Gatorade Is Adding An Unexpected Ingredient To Its New Lineup

If you ever wondered where the "Gator" came from in Gatorade, it stands for the University of Florida Gators (via History and Florida Gators). Why? The truth behind Gatorade is that the famous sports drink was invented at the university in 1965. It was developed by a team of scientists at the campus after the school's assistant football coach approached them about creating a beverage to help his players recover more easily in the heat. The team of scientists, headed by Dr. James Robert Cade, created a beverage with specific salts and sugars that the body could rapidly absorb. It was nasty — the original Gatorade reportedly tasted so bad that players threw up after drinking it.

After nearly 60 years, Gatorade has perfected its flavor and is now far more likely to be something you drink after throwing up than before. And lately, they've been branching out beyond their classic Thirst Quencher.