Mushroom Gravy Is The New Marinara Sauce. Here's Why

Marinara sauce is one of the most classic sauces for a reason. You've likely been eating it on meatball subs, spaghetti, and pizza for years. This highly versatile sauce is as easy for home cooks to make as it is difficult to get wrong, but when you have a fantastic marinara recipe in your cooking arsenal, it can make weeknight dinners a breeze. However, even the biggest fans of marinara can admit too much of a good thing can be tiring. That's where creamy mushroom gravy comes into play.

For numerous reasons, mushroom gravy can serve as the new marinara sauce in your home kitchen. First, it's another sauce that's deceptively simple to make. Second, mushroom gravy doesn't require much in the ingredients department; most are likely already sitting in your pantry or fridge (besides maybe mushrooms and heavy cream). Like marinara, mushroom gravy is also loaded with umami flavor. Both mushrooms and tomatoes naturally contain lots of glutamates, resulting in more notably savory food. Finally, mushroom gravy can be as versatile as marinara: Pair it with pasta, meatballs, or roasted vegetables. In short, we think it's the number-one sauce you should add to your weeknight rotation.