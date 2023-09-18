Biscuit Dunking: The British Tradition That Deserves A Place In The States

The one thing that the British might be most famous for is tea. Tea is an essential part of daily life in Britain, with 100 million cups enjoyed every day. This statistic has grown since the 1600s when tea was popularized by royals, and became a common drink among wealthier people in Britain. With time, it made its way through all walks of life and is now enjoyed by everyone. Right alongside this important part of British culture is the biscuit dunking tradition. Biscuits, which are more or less what we call cookies in America, make the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea with a splash of milk in it. Just don't dunk it for so long that it collapses inside the tea!

The biscuit dunking tradition is also enjoyed by a judge of "The Great British Bake Off," Paul Hollywood. In a chat with Milk Street Radio, he reveals he loves dunking ginger biscuits into his hot cup of tea. Having tea with biscuits seems like such a calming part of daily life, but it has never made its way to the United States.