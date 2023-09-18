Dry Rub Your Steak With The Warm, Earthy Flavors Of Allspice

If you're looking to cook the perfect steak at home, you're going to need the perfect dry rub recipe. When applied immediately before cooking, dry rubs work to tenderize the steak, enhance its flavor, and help you achieve the highly coveted, caramelized crust that sets a well-cooked steak apart. A dry rub can be simple, consisting of little more than salt, pepper, and garlic powder, or it can be more complex with the addition of warming flavors like allspice.

Born from the dried berries of the evergreen allspice tree, allspice is one of the most identifiable flavors in spooky season favorites like pumpkin pie and fall-flavored lattes. With notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and black pepper, any dish with allspice is infused with a warming explosion of earthy flavors — and steak is no exception.

More traditional barbecue dry rubs usually include salt, pepper, and brown sugar, with the addition of the smoky and pungent flavors of paprika, onion, and garlic to balance out the sweetness. However, because steak requires high heat for a good sear and sugar has a tendency to burn when exposed to high temperatures, steak rubs are usually crafted without the sweet ingredient. Luckily, the nutmeg notes in allspice work to round out the more acrid flavors in your dry rub, supplying a subtly sweet and nutty finish.