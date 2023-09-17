The McDonald's Hack That's Dirty In All The Right Ways

No, McDonald's didn't suddenly become a mud farm, but this secret menu hack is messy, so bring a fork. We're talking about McDirty Fries, of course. This viral TikTok hack is a game changer. While most people eat fries as a side with their burgers, this hack makes fries the star of the show. Since McDonald's doesn't have loaded fries, customers have been assembling their own.

McDirty Fries is a sign that a new British Invasion is underway at McDonald's locations in the United States. Previously, we covered the McDonald's Macfries hack that made a splash across the pond. Customers in the U.K. were adding everything from mozzarella fries to chicken tenders to their fries and drenching them in sauce. Then, one TikToker in the U.S. attempted to change the game with Big Mac fries, which featured Big Mac sauce and pickles.

McDirty Fries goes a step further. While the hack varies from person to person, this hack features an abundance of sauce as well as either chicken or a burger. In one version, the TikToker combined buffalo with ranch sauce and chicken tenders for a new take on hot wings. The only rule? McDirty Fries must be saucy, messy, and overloaded.