Costco's Caramel Apple Mini Cakes Are The Epitome Of Fall Food

In addition to incredible deals such as the famed $1.50 hot dog meal and the $1.99 pizza slice, Costco frequently rolls out limited-time offers on seasonal favorites. Members of the warehouse wholesaler can often be found hunting for the best deals and seasonal treats, leading to the creation of social media accounts such as costcohotfinds on Instagram. The account, which boasts a following of over 1.7 million users, highlights the latest, greatest, and tastiest new additions to the Costco roster.

The latest discovery of the costcohotfinds page is a sugary treat that combines many beloved Autumn ingredients into one dessert. The treat — caramel apple mini cakes — combines elements of cupcakes, apple pie, caramel apples, and cinnamon, for a perfect mixture of fall flavors sure to get you into the seasonal spirit. According to the Instagram post, "The caramel cake itself is so soft and not overly sweet, the frosting is made from condensed milk and is very rich and creamy" making the mini cakes a must-buy for dessert lovers this autumn.