What Instagram Users Have To Say About Costco's Mini Lemon Cakes

Judging by the comments on an Instagram post that has received over 7,000 likes, Costco shoppers seem conflicted about the chain's mini lemon cakes, which are topped with a buttercream icing and sold in packs of six. It may seem surprising that there could ever be any division over a sweet, lemony cake, but it appears that not everyone is loving the Kirkland bakery item. One IGer wrote, "They looked delish and I love lemon but way too sweet unfortunately. (For me!)" Another fan concurred, "I ate half for breakfast and feel bad sluggish ALL day. I think the sugar might be crazy high and we won't know since no label."

Of course, not everyone minded the sweetness. One Costco shopper noted in their review, "There's nothing mini about these cupcakes. But they are seriously delicious." Another user shared a love of the single-serving desserts' generous size, writing, "Mini lemon cakes? I say amazing giant cupcakes!" In another social media post about the treats, a welcoming fan wrote, "Meet me there ASAP & bring drinks bcuz we're eating these in the parking lot! These won't last at home with the savages we live with." It does make us wonder: Are these not-so-mini lemon cupcakes among the best desserts you can buy at Costco? It's probably too soon to tell.