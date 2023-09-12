Costco's New Pre-Made Caprese Salad Could Feed A Small Crowd

Costco is known for its savings and deals, but its latest pre-made Caprese salad could feed your whole family. Sure, that may be an exaggeration on our part, but Costco's put a huge portion into its latest salad kit. One such salad weighed a whopping 2.74 pounds, so there's a lot of greens as well as tomatoes and mozzarella to go around! Sure, this isn't the first time that Costco has shoppers pumped for one of its Caprese salads, but this new salad promises to be a mouthful.

The salad includes many of the traditional elements of a Caprese salad, including mozzarella, baby spinach, grape tomatoes, and basil. However, not everyone is a fan of its whopping price with the salad selling on average for around $16. As one Instagram user wrote, "$16 for a f–king salad and some cheese? I'll have 3 rotisserie chickens instead." However, as another user pointed out the actual amount of salad for that price point is a fair deal. They wrote, "Has anyone actually done the math[?] This is actually a great price. To make have (sic) this size is $20.64 at Walmart."

The lesson may be that salads in general may be expensive. So consumers are looking for any deal they can find. But how does the Caprese salad taste?