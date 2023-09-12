Costco's Chicken Tortilla Soup Gets Recalled For Not Really Being Gluten-Free

When you have a food allergy or sensitivity, shopping for groceries that won't wreck havoc on your body can prove to be a rather arduous task. To make it easier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires all products that contain major allergens, such as milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans, to have a label clearly stating which allergens are present. In addition to being a store that offers options for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions, Costco takes things one step further by labeling products free from common allergens — such as gluten or dairy — as gluten-free or dairy-free.

While Costco's Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup has long been marketed as a gluten-free product — in an announcement made on September 9 — Kettle Cuisine, the food manufacturer responsible for Costco's Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup, issued a recall on the soup citing concerns that the products labeled with the lot number 1394066 and a Use By date of 11/23/23 actually contained gluten after all.