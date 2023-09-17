The Best Cut Of Meat For Homemade Chicken Nuggets Is Also The Juiciest

Grocery store frozen aisles are full of pre-made chicken nuggets, which are certainly great for families looking for a quick and simple meal. In the same vein, it's always easy to crunch down on an order of McDonald's chicken nuggets. But for some people, nothing can beat a homemade touch, even if it requires much more patience and preparation. If cooking from scratch is your foray, choosing the perfect ingredients is an important step, and when it comes to chicken, not all nuggets are created equally.

The majority of chicken nuggets are made from white meat, mainly the breast area. However, around half of each nugget contains fat and connective tissue, which chicken breast majorly lacks. Because of this, these fillers have to be mixed in from other parts of the chicken. As a workaround, some chefs opt to make nuggets from the thigh instead.

The reason fat is so important? Chicken nuggets made from fattier cuts of meat are tastier, juicier, and won't dry out while cooking. That sounds good, but it isn't the only thing that makes thigh meat desirable.