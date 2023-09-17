The DIY Steamer Alton Brown Uses For Shrimp Cocktail

Seafood lovers everywhere enjoy a delicious, fresh shrimp cocktail. It's one of the best ways to allow the quality of shrimp to shine, not to mention show off delightful sauces and accompaniments. But steaming the shrimp yourself can be a pain, especially for large groups, unless you take advantage of legendary chef and TV host Alton Brown's creative DIY steamer.

In a video discussing his shrimp cocktail technique, Brown mentions his go-to steaming apparatus, which he lightheartedly dubs "the Steel Lotus." It's a simple design that involves just three pieces — two folding metal steamer trays and a short piece of threaded metal stock. This stock can be screwed directly through the center of the two trays, creating a tiered steamer that can steam twice as many shrimp as normal trays.

Better yet, the steamer is easily disassembled, which makes it simple to clean, a crucial element when working with seafood. It's also compact to store, a must-have in many tightly packed modern kitchens. This innovative steamer is just one of Brown's best food hacks, revolutionizing how many home chefs prepare common dishes.