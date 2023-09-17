Cake Goop Is The Best Way To Grease A Bundt Pan

When it comes to removing them from the pan, bundt cakes are a bit temperamental. Many of us may end up searching the internet for bundt cake tricks and hacks in order to solve this problem. Well, look no further, because we know just how to get that cake out in one piece.

Our favorite hack, cake goop, actually comes into play before you even pour your cake batter into the pan. Cake goop — yes, that's what it's actually called — serves a similar purpose as lining your cake pan with cocoa powder or flour or using a popular cooking spray, but it doesn't alter the taste, texture, or appearance of the cake.

The cake goop recipe is very simple, requiring only flour, oil, and butter or shortening, used in equal amounts. Once mixed into a paste, you can use cake goop to line your bundt pan –- or any cake pan, for that matter –- for easy cake removal. Even better, no more powdery residue or faint cooking spray taste!