Cake Goop Is The Best Way To Grease A Bundt Pan
When it comes to removing them from the pan, bundt cakes are a bit temperamental. Many of us may end up searching the internet for bundt cake tricks and hacks in order to solve this problem. Well, look no further, because we know just how to get that cake out in one piece.
Our favorite hack, cake goop, actually comes into play before you even pour your cake batter into the pan. Cake goop — yes, that's what it's actually called — serves a similar purpose as lining your cake pan with cocoa powder or flour or using a popular cooking spray, but it doesn't alter the taste, texture, or appearance of the cake.
The cake goop recipe is very simple, requiring only flour, oil, and butter or shortening, used in equal amounts. Once mixed into a paste, you can use cake goop to line your bundt pan –- or any cake pan, for that matter –- for easy cake removal. Even better, no more powdery residue or faint cooking spray taste!
Tailor your cake goop recipe to your cake
As mentioned previously, cake goop is made with basic ingredients you already have on hand in your kitchen. That being said, considering it's so simple, you can easily upgrade this recipe to complement any cake you're making.
For instance, if you're making a chocolate cake in a bundt pan, you can supplement your flour with cocoa powder, or swap the two entirely. Just keep in mind that you'll want to use unsweetened cocoa powder for the best results. Similarly, you can upgrade a fall-themed spice cake by adding cinnamon butter to your cake goop mixture. Yum.
At the end of the day, you can use other flours, other oils, and other shortening substitutes to really make your cake goop experience exactly what you want it to be. You may need to experiment with measurements, as not all substitutes work the same way as the ingredient they're replacing, but once you figure out that magic ratio, your bundt cakes will never stick to the pan again.