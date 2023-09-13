The Viral Zit Popping Cake Is So Gross – But We Can't Look Away

Have you ever seen a cake so realistic-looking that you forgot it was actually edible? There are cakes that appear identical to steaks, rubber duckies, and vegetables (just to name a few). Indeed, there are cakes mimicking practically anything you can imagine, and even Reddit thinks the realistic cake trend has gotten out of hand. If you believe realistic cakes are solely made with beautiful aesthetics, though, think again. There are cakes that'll make your stomach churn, including cat litter box-, severed bloody head-, and even cockroach-themed cakes. If you're not already feeling queasy, then a realistic zit popping cake might just be the thing to finally put you over the edge.

One of the grossest cakes we've ever seen is a realistic pimple popping cake made for — you guessed it — a dermatologist. If the idea of a pimple popping cake causes you to squirm, brace yourself, because this dessert is actually multi-tiered in order to represent each layer of the skin, complete with hair follicles and several zits. One of the standout (and arguably worst) features is that the pimples actually pop when squeezed, oozing a white liquid, just like they do in real life. The video of the cake, complete with the popping of zits, is definitely something you can't tear your eyes away from, even if your brain is telling you, "NO." Of course, we had to share this video with our readers, but be warned: It may be the grossest thing you'll see today.