S'mores Charcuterie Boards Are Must-Haves For Fall Parties

For those who enjoy building the perfect charcuterie board, taking great pleasure in arranging it to please both the eyes and taste buds, you know it can be the unsung hero of party snacks. If you're hosting a party in the summer or fall months when the camping season is at its peak, you might consider setting up a gooey s'mores board at the dessert table. Unconventional charcuterie boards have exploded in popularity in recent years, proving that there are endless possibilities when it comes to what foods you can load one up with beyond the average meat and cheese platter. S'mores are the perfect choice because of just how versatile they are. Some might prefer the classic, three-ingredient s'mores recipe we all know and love, and some may like to sweeten the deal by adding extra flavor combos.

A well-planned s'mores board has the potential to infuse any party with a touch of creativity and fun, and you don't need to be near a roaring fire to make it happen. Start by grabbing all the basics: graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Remember that charcuterie boards are all about variety, so try gathering different versions of these common s'mores staples. Some tasty options to include could be chocolate or honey graham crackers, both large and mini marshmallows, and popular bite-sized chocolates like Hershey's Special dark chocolate or Reese's peanut butter cups. Even then, you can still add more to ensure your guests return for seconds.